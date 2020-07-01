Hippo hooray as rejected Bambi finds companionship with Fatboy

Seven months of turmoil for a Cape Town hippo have ended in what could be love.

Since November, the hippo - named Bambi - has been living alone in a pan at the waste water treatment works in Strandfontein.

Her isolation followed rejection by the hippo herd at False Bay Nature Reserve at Rondevlei.

But after being moved to a game farm in Mossel Bay last week, Bambi quickly teamed up with its resident male, Fatboy.

“Since then, they have been spotted together nearly every day – an unexpected happy ending for all concerned,” a city of Cape Town statement said on Wednesday.