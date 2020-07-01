'Life is just not fair': family of Eastern Cape nurse who died of Covid-19

She died like a soldier with a gun in her hands.

That's how the brother of Sindiswa Madonci, a 58-year-old nurse at Port Elizabeth’s Livingstone Hospital, remembers his sister, who died of Covid-19 earlier this month.

Masixole Zinto said life will “never be the same” and the family was devastated by her death.

Zinto believes his sister contracted the virus at work as none of her family members have tested positive.

“I’m still not used to the fact that she is no longer with us. She was a pillar of this family. I’m today a councillor because of her hard work and sacrifices,” he said.

Zinto described his sister as a selfless person who sacrificed herself by working on the front line.

“Even when we advised her to stay at home because of her age, she told us no one will be able to take care of her patients better than she does. She loved her patients that much.”

Madonci was admitted at a private hospital in Port Elizabeth in May after falling ill and testing positive for Covid-19.