Not being able to say goodbye to loving mom and granny leaves family of Covid-19 victim reeling

Nomihlali Mkayi died of illness related to Covid-19 in May. Her family members do not how or where she contracted the coronavirus.
The family of Nomihlali Mkayi, who died on May 11 in the Northern Cape shortly after arriving from her home in the Eastern Cape, is still reeling after her death.

The 61-year-old teacher had visited the Eastern Cape during the lockdown. The family is not sure how and where she contracted the coronavirus. The mother of five was a teacher in the Northern Cape.

Her sister, Nomasummer Mcuba, described Mkayi as a loving mother and grandmother, a responsible, humble sister to her sibling, and a kind person who was always ready to help everyone, not just her family members.

The family said the loss was devastating not only for them and her children, but for everyone she knew because her generosity touched every life with which she came into contact.

Mcuba said Mkayi was looking forward to retirement and spending more time with her loved ones, especially her 18-month-old grandchild.

The family said they were devastated and struggling to come to terms with their loss as they still had no answers about how she had contracted the virus.

The family was informed that Mkayi died of illness related to Covid-19 four days after she died.

Mkayi was laid to rest in the Eastern Cape, but her Johannesburg-based sister and relatives could not attend. Mcuba said this would delay their healing because they did not get the opportunity to say goodbye. 

