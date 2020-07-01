POLL | Should SA return to lockdown level 5?

He said government has not decided to impose a hard lockdown, though this remains a possibility.

“While the hard lockdown helped, people need to get back to work and normal life. To balance the two, there needs to be co-operation from everyone. A hard lockdown will remain a possibility. When we had the first lockdown, it was not because it would be the last time we do it. It may be necessary, and when the time comes, we will talk about it,” said Mkhize.

On Tuesday, the EFF called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to return the country to level 5 lockdown.

In its statement on Tuesday, the party said SA must be under hard lockdown for three months as “no amount of social distancing, wearing masks and sanitisation will help reduce the rise in infections and deaths. The only strategy that will help us is staying at home”.