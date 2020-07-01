Pretoria plane crash victim was grade 11 girl
The accident and incident investigations department of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says it has started investigating the aircraft accident in Pretoria on Tuesday in which a young woman was killed.
Hoërskool Montana announced that the person who was killed was Anika de Beer, a grade 11 learner at the school.
The school said De Beer had completed her solo flight a few days before, which had been one of her dreams.
“Our deepest condolence to Anika's parents, family, friends and everyone who loved her,” said the school.
MONTIES SE HARTE IS SEER #MontiesGEEOM 'n Graad 11-Montie, Anika de Beer, is gister tragies oorlede in 'n vliegongeluk....Posted by Hoërskool Montana on Tuesday, June 30, 2020
The CAA said the light aircraft, a Piper Cherokee 28A-180, was undertaking a training flight when the accident happened. It had taken off from Wonderboom Airport and was intending to land back at the same airport.
“The evidence collection phase has begun. This phase will define the size and scope of the investigation, as well as the anticipated time frame for the completion of a final report,” said CAA spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba.
Ledwaba said investigations vary in complexity and can take a long time to complete. “However, should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the investigating team will then immediately notify relevant parties so that appropriate action can be taken,” he said.
“A preliminary report will be issued within 30 days of the day of this accident.”
The accident was initially reported as a helicopter crash.