Principal of Eastern Cape school where 200 pupils tested positive airlifted to hospital

The principal of Makaula Senior Secondary School in KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere), in the Eastern Cape, is in hospital with Covid-19.

This comes after the school welcomed about 180 matric pupils back on Thursday last week. It had earlier had to shut its doors after no fewer than 204 infections were recorded. A total of 330 people at the school were tested.

Principal Luzuko Mbana, 52, received his test results on Wednesday afternoon and had to be airlifted to a private hospital in KwaZulu-Natal.