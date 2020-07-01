South Africa

Principal of Eastern Cape school where 200 pupils tested positive airlifted to hospital

01 July 2020 - 18:02 By Mpumzi Zuzile
Makaula Senior Secondary School principal Luzuko Mbana was airlifted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.
Makaula Senior Secondary School principal Luzuko Mbana was airlifted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.
Image: Daily Dispatch

The principal of Makaula Senior Secondary School in KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere), in the Eastern Cape, is in hospital with Covid-19.

This comes after the school welcomed about 180 matric pupils back on Thursday last week. It had earlier had to shut its doors after no fewer than 204 infections were recorded. A total of 330 people at the school were tested.

Principal Luzuko Mbana, 52, received his test results on Wednesday afternoon and had to be airlifted to a private hospital in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mbana’s wife Nombini told TimesLIVE that her husband was tested along with pupils at his school last week, but his results were delayed.

“He started with flu symptoms and then got gravely ill. On Monday we took him to our private doctor and his results came back this afternoon positive,” she said.

“The family still remains hopeful that he will fight this. We request privacy during this difficult time.”

She said she will need to be tested as well.

The school has 1,800 pupils. The remainder of the grades are expected to return on Monday - but there have been calls for the reopening to be postponed to August 3.

Mbana earlier insisted that the outbreak was due to 51 pupils who returned to school while infected - but the national health department believes the school did not follow proper sanitation and screening protocols.

READ MORE:

204 test positive for Covid-19 at Eastern Cape boarding school

The Eastern Cape health department is considering converting Makaula Senior Secondary School into an isolation facility after 204 people at the ...
News
1 week ago

Keep school pupils at home, says top Eastern Cape official

Eastern Cape superintendent-general  Themba Kojana has proposed that all pupils except those in matric stay away from school until August 3
News
5 hours ago

Back to school: As Covid-19 bites, calls mount for doors to stay shut to 6-million set to return

With about 6-million pupils set to return to school in a week's time, teachers and Sadtu in the Eastern Cape are pushing to keep the doors closed as ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa
  3. Mugabe's last loyal and super-rich general speaks out about 'betrayal' as state ... Africa
  4. Man fights Covid-19 in hospital, as family brace to tell him wife died of virus South Africa
  5. 'My husband couldn't breathe': Sars employee loses Covid-19 battle after 29 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
X