Road ahead will be draining, Western Cape medics warn Gauteng colleagues ahead of Covid-19 spike

Celebrate small victories. Be there for each other. Face your fears and anxieties head on. Educate yourself on fresh research about the virus.

These are some of the pointers Western Cape health-care workers can share with Gauteng front liners, who are preparing for a tough road ahead. With rapidly spreading infections, the inland province is expected to overtake the Western Cape to become the country's epicentre in days to come.

Nurses and doctors from the Western Cape say that their Gauteng colleagues will need to care for one another and offer each other support during this time.

“Develop support systems among yourselves to remain in touch with each other. You can be ‘physically distant but socially connected’. This is helpful particularly as the pressure can be relentless,” said Western Cape health department's chief of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem.