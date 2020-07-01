South Africa

Two life terms for Cape Town pastor who raped disabled girl

01 July 2020 - 19:57 By ERNEST MABUZA
A Cape Town court has sentenced a learner transport driver to two life sentences for raping a minor with disabilities.
A Cape Town court has sentenced a learner transport driver to two life sentences for raping a minor with disabilities.  
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

Learner transport driver Luvuyo Gerald Hendricks was on Wednesday given two life sentences in the Wynberg magistrate's court, in Cape Town, for two counts of raping a minor with disabilities.

The court also ordered that his name be entered into the national register of sex offenders.

Sexual offences prosecutor Alicia Meredith told the court that the victim was a patient at Cape Mental Health at the time of the rape in 2016.

Meredith said though she was 14 years old, she functioned as a five-year-old.

Hendricks, 54, who was also a pastor and owned a crèche, transported the victim to and from school.

Well-known Port Elizabeth pastor and radio presenter accused of raping man

A group of LGBTQI+ community members and allies gathered to picket at the KwaDwesi police station in support of a 29-year-old Port Elizabeth man who ...
News
1 day ago

He was arrested on August 4 2016 after he stopped his vehicle in Philippi and raped the victim.

When he spotted a police vehicle driving by, Hendricks got out of the vehicle and pretended that his vehicle had a mechanical failure.

On closer inspection, the police found the victim in the passenger seat of the vehicle with no underwear or shoes. She told them that the accused had raped her.

He was also linked to the crime through injuries and DNA, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

“I am very pleased with the sentence. I hope that this will serve as a deterrent to other who might think of doing the same,” said Meredith.

She said the mother of the victim had enlisted the services of Hendricks because he was a pastor, not knowing that he would break that trust.

READ MORE:

Teen 'raped during photoshoot' at Cape Town model agency

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped when she went for a photoshoot at a modelling agency in Cape Town a week ago, Western Cape police said on ...
News
10 hours ago

Community members attack man who allegedly raped 70-year-old woman

A 50-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Wynberg magistrates’ court on Tuesday in connection with the rape of a 70-year-old woman.
News
1 day ago

From strengthening policing to harsher sentences, MPs speak out against GBV

Members of parliament called for stricter laws against perpetrators of gender-based violence.
Politics
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa
  3. Mugabe's last loyal and super-rich general speaks out about 'betrayal' as state ... Africa
  4. Man fights Covid-19 in hospital, as family brace to tell him wife died of virus South Africa
  5. 'My husband couldn't breathe': Sars employee loses Covid-19 battle after 29 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
X