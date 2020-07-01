Two life terms for Cape Town pastor who raped disabled girl

Learner transport driver Luvuyo Gerald Hendricks was on Wednesday given two life sentences in the Wynberg magistrate's court, in Cape Town, for two counts of raping a minor with disabilities.

The court also ordered that his name be entered into the national register of sex offenders.

Sexual offences prosecutor Alicia Meredith told the court that the victim was a patient at Cape Mental Health at the time of the rape in 2016.

Meredith said though she was 14 years old, she functioned as a five-year-old.

Hendricks, 54, who was also a pastor and owned a crèche, transported the victim to and from school.