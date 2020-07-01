WATCH | Viral video highlights 'reasons' men use to excuse abuse as GBV continues to sweep through SA

A video aimed at raising awareness about gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide has gone viral.

Over the past few weeks, there has been a significant increase in GBV and femicide cases which have caused public outrage.

This has been dubbed a “second pandemic”.

In his latest address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa said more than 21 women and children were murdered over the past few weeks. According to Ramaphosa and government officials, the significant increase in cases began when lockdown regulations were eased.

Ramaphosa announced ways in which government was trying to curb the increase in GBV, but said it was unfortunately not enough and that the country needed to stand together and not be silenced.

On Tuesday, MPs spoke out against GBV, saying they want to do more to curb the scourge of violence against women and children and not just debate the matter.