WATCH | Authorities probing eviction of naked man from Khayelitsha shack

The City of Cape Town has launched an investigation after a naked man was forcibly removed from the shack he was occupying during an eviction in Khayelitsha on Wednesday.

Numsa president Irvin Jim described the incident as “inhumane”.

In the video, members of the city's anti-land invasion unit are seen removing the naked man from his shack and taking him outside. There is a scuffle as the man tries to make his way back into his shack, with four or five officials blocking his path and some pushing him to the ground.

As he tries to get back into the shack, other members of the team dismantle the front portion of the shack, which consists of the door and window. The members continue to dismantle the shack while the man sits on the bed.