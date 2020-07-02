10 Chatsworth cops smoked out in cigarette and cash busts

Ten policemen from Chatsworth, south of Durban, were bust by a team of detectives in two separate cases involving the theft of cash and cigarettes.

In a statement, Brigadier Jay Naicker said detectives from the provincial Anti-Corruption Unit and Pinetown Cluster Detective Task Team arrested the officers in Chatsworth after complaints in May and June.

“In the first case, the complainant told police that on May 8 he and his friends proceeded to Unit 5 in Chatsworth to buy cigarettes. As they left the premises, an unmarked police vehicle stopped them and three police officers alighted from the vehicle. The police officers questioned them and searched their vehicle. The police officers then allegedly stole five cases of cigarettes as well as R4,000 in cash from them.

“When the complainant proceeded to the police station to ask about his case, he realised that the police officers did not hand in the seized items. He reported the matter to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit for investigation.”