Allow interprovincial travel to halt jobs bloodbath, pleads tourism council

The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) has called on the government to reopen domestic interprovincial leisure travel immediately.

The council said this move will significantly reduce the number of retrenchments across the sector.

The council, which is an umbrella organisation representing the business in the travel and tourism sector, said over R68bn worth of travel and tourism spend has been lost in over 100 days since the lockdown started. During that period, it said the industry lost R748m every day.

The council said it estimated a loss of 600,000 jobs if the sector remained closed, with knock-on effects in other sectors. It said about 49,000 small, medium and micro enterprises have already been negatively affected and many have already shut down permanently.