Booze ban back in place or nah? Here's what Ace Magashule & Cyril Ramaphosa had to say

Liquor consumers can breathe a sigh of relief as a second ban on alcohol sales is not on the cards because of the rapid spread of Covid-19.

Over the past few weeks, politicians, including EFF leader Julius Malema, have been calling for the government to reinstate the ban on alcohol sales under level 3 lockdown, after a spike in crime and trauma incidents.

However, speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the ban was off the table, for now ...

Magashule said the reversal of alcohol sales was not on the agenda but acknowledged that SA has a problem with alcohol abuse. He also linked alcohol abuse to the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV).

“As a society, we must look into the matter of how alcohol impacts it, as part of our broader programme to reconstruct our communities and strengthen families.”