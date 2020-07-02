Covid-19 has scuppered this year's Cape Town Boatica boat show

Event owner Messe Frankfurt said the decision to cancel followed extensive consultation.

“Messe Frankfurt South Africa takes the safety of its exhibitors, sponsors, partners and attendees very seriously,” the company said on Wednesday.

“We must acknowledge that these are challenging times all around the globe. As such, it is important for us as trade fair organisers to make the appropriate decision for the safety of everyone involved,” said Joshua Low, MD of Messe Frankfurt SA.

Now called Boatica Cape Town – previously the Cape Town International Boat Show – the event showcases the latest South African-built leisure catamarans and imported power boats. It also features a large exhibition area for marine suppliers, as well as water sport demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the V&A has offered boat builders a berthing reprieve at its marina because of the economic impact of lockdown. Though most boatyards are back in production, the broader industry still faces stiff economic headwinds.