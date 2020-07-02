South Africa

Showcase event will only happen next year

Covid-19 has scuppered this year's Cape Town Boatica boat show

02 July 2020 - 11:19 By Bobby Jordan
Boatica, Cape Town's annual showcase boating event, has been cancelled this year and will take place in October 2021.
Image: Supplied

The 2020 Cape Town boat show has been cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which was due to take place in October at the V&A Waterfront, is the annual showcase for the boat building industry. It will take place next year, from October 22-24.

The move is a blow to the broader maritime industry, which was struggling even before lockdown amid the economic recession and currency volatility.

Event owner Messe Frankfurt said the decision to cancel followed extensive consultation.

“Messe Frankfurt South Africa takes the safety of its exhibitors, sponsors, partners and attendees very seriously,” the company said on Wednesday.  

“We must acknowledge that these are challenging times all around the globe. As such, it is important for us as trade fair organisers to make the appropriate decision for the safety of everyone involved,” said Joshua Low, MD of Messe Frankfurt SA.

Now called Boatica Cape Town – previously the Cape Town International Boat Show – the event showcases the latest South African-built leisure catamarans and imported power boats. It also features a large exhibition area for marine suppliers, as well as water sport demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the V&A has offered boat builders a berthing reprieve at its marina because of the economic impact of lockdown. Though most boatyards are back in production, the broader industry still faces stiff economic headwinds.

