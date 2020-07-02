Durban's Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital hit by protest action

Staff at Durban's Inkosi Albert Central Hospital, which has had over 40 employees test positive for Covid-19, embarked on protest action on Thursday.

It is understood that disgruntled staff had starting gathering outside the hospital gates from 7am to voice their concerns over a “myriad of issues”.

Staff, mostly members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), are expected to present a memorandum detailing their concerns to the health department on Thursday morning.

In a notice about the impending action the union said: “National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union, representing majority of employees at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital, over three months has been involved in discussion with the management of the hospital in trying to resolve a myriad of issues that affect out members including testing of staff, providing PPEs, quarantine and isolation of the staff, shortage of staff.

“But all our efforts were in vain. We therefore call to the department to come and receive our memorandum.”