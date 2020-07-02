Law centre calls for directive to halt evictions during lockdown

A public interest law centre has called on human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu to issue a directive to stop the demolition of homes by all municipalities.

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) made the call after Sisulu's response on Thursday to the humiliating eviction of a resident at Empolweni in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, by the city's anti-land invasion unit.

Sisulu condemned the “distasteful” eviction of a man seen on video footage being dragged naked out of his shack.

In the video, shared on Wednesday by social justice activists, members of the city's anti-land invasion unit were seen removing the naked man from his shack and taking him outside. There is a scuffle when he tries to go inside as officers block his path and push him to the ground.