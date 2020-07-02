South Africa

Man in custody pending bail bid after arrest for alleged rape of teen at modelling agency

02 July 2020 - 07:07 By ERNEST MABUZA
A man who was arrested for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl who attended a photoshoot in Cape Town, appeared in court. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A man appeared at the Cape Town regional court on Wednesday charged with rape, sexual assault and other charges relating to the creation and possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of children.

His arrest follows an allegation that a 14-year-old girl was raped when she went for a photo shoot at a modelling agency in Loop Street last week.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said on Wednesday the teen said she was raped by a man when she went for the photo shoot on June 24.

Officers pounced on the agency on Tuesday and arrested the suspect.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case against the man has been postponed until next Tuesday for a formal bail application.

