South Africa

Nurses down tools at Albert Luthuli hospital in KZN as more test positive

02 July 2020 - 13:12 By Lwandile Bhengu
Nurses at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital protest on Thursday.
Nurses at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital protest on Thursday.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Nurses at KwaZulu-Natal's biggest hospital, Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital, downed tools on Thursday morning demanding to be tested after scores of hospital workers allegedly tested positive for Covid-19. 

On Thursday, nurses under the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) held a picket outside the hospital and handed over a memorandum to hospital management. Nehawu said the management “seem to have not only lost the battle in containing the spread of the virus but are failing to present a coherent plan to respond to the crisis”.

Ayanda Zulu, the provincial secretary of Nehawu, told media outside the hospital that the number of workers who tested positive was more than 100.

Linda Bambeni, who has been working at the hospital for six years, said they were understaffed in the ICU.

“When one of us tested positive they said that we wouldn't be tested because we are low risk. We don't understand what they mean by low risk and high risk because we are nursing these patients and you are exposed to the virus because sometimes the ventilators get disconnected. Our request is to be tested at least once a month but that is not happening,” said Bambeni.

Their demands included:

  • that all nurses in trauma and theatre units must be given PPE,
  • for nurses not to be allocated more than one patient who is on a ventilator and;
  • for nurses to be tested. 

“The nursing care is really being compromised because you can't be expected to look after four ventilated patients at a time. There are a number of procedures than need to be done in between and if you are being expected to look after four patients one will definitely be neglected,” said Bambeni. 

Nehawu president Mzwandile Makwayiba said they did not expect nurses to go back to work and encouraged them to keep fighting until their demands were met.

“We cannot watch our members die. We will not be able to save them, but if they defend themselves and in the process they are dismissed, they will at least have their lives.”

Noluthando Nkosi, provincial health spokesperson, said the MEC was aware of the submission of the memorandum.

“The issues raised will be responded to as soon as she has gone through it. Where there are actions to be taken, necessary processes will be implemented and action taken accordingly,” said Nkosi.

MORE

Zimbabwe nurses union calls strike as virus cases climb

Zimbabwe's largest nurses union on Monday called on members to boycott work citing low pay which it said could no longer meet basic needs at a time ...
News
2 days ago

'Life is just not fair': family of Eastern Cape nurse who died of Covid-19

She died like a soldier with a gun in her hands. That's how the brother of Sindiswa Madonci, a nurse at Port Elizabeth’s Livingstone Hospital, ...
News
1 day ago

'My husband couldn't breathe': Sars employee loses Covid-19 battle after 29 days on a ventilator

For many South Africans, the Covid-19 statistics released each night are numbers. But for a Durban nurse, one of those numbers has a face - a face ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa
  2. 'My husband couldn't breathe': Sars employee loses Covid-19 battle after 29 ... South Africa
  3. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  4. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  5. 'Please Call Me' creator apologises to Vodacom for 'knee on my neck' tweet South Africa

Latest Videos

Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
X