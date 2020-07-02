South Africa

Only two grades will return to school in KwaZulu-Natal: internal memo

02 July 2020 - 15:44 By Prega Govender
Only two grades, instead of seven, will return to school on Monday in KwaZulu-Natal, according to a memo seen by TimesLIVE. Stock photo.
Only two grades, instead of seven, will return to school on Monday in KwaZulu-Natal, according to a memo seen by TimesLIVE. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Cathy Yeulet

Only grade 6 and 11 pupils in KwaZulu-Natal will be going back to school on Monday instead of the seven grades originally scheduled to return, according to an internal memo seen by TimesLIVE.

The memo, from the Umlazi district office, contains details about a meeting of district officials with provincial education department head Enock Nzama on Wednesday.

Grades R, 1, 2 and 3, which were expected to return on Monday, will go back on August 2, according to the memo. No mention was made of grade 10, which was also expected back on Monday.

Stay home: Education department halts return to school for some grades

The government has decided not to allow all pupils who were scheduled to return to class next week to do so.
News
1 hour ago

TimesLIVE has reached out to the provincial education department for more clarity on the grades that will return to class on Monday.

According to the memo, 1.5-million face masks were expected to be purchased for the province.

The document also mentioned that the employment of substitute teachers to replace 4,000 teachers who applied for comorbidity leave has been set aside.

The phasing-in of grade 6 and 11 pupils will be closely monitored by circuit managers in collaboration with circuit management “to minimise panic, anxiety and desperation”.

Another circular is expected to be issued outlining the phasing-in of the two grades.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape education department recently proposed that all pupils in the province, except those in matric, stay away until August 3 - including grade 7s, who are already at school.

The five teacher unions released findings of a survey on Monday indicating that schools were not ready to receive all seven grades next Monday.

READ MORE:

Covid-19 uncommon in schoolkids - but beware

The NICD has found that Covid-19 is “uncommon” in SA children, including those at school.
News
10 hours ago

How to prepare your young child to go back to school

Here's what you can do to help your little one adjust to life in the 'new normal'
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Nigeria eases school, travel bans as virus cases mount

Nigeria on Monday said it was allowing children to go back to school to take exams and permitting cross-country travel despite fears over mounting ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  2. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa
  3. 'My husband couldn't breathe': Sars employee loses Covid-19 battle after 29 ... South Africa
  4. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  5. 'Please Call Me' creator apologises to Vodacom for 'knee on my neck' tweet South Africa

Latest Videos

Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
X