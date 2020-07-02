Only two grades will return to school in KwaZulu-Natal: internal memo

Only grade 6 and 11 pupils in KwaZulu-Natal will be going back to school on Monday instead of the seven grades originally scheduled to return, according to an internal memo seen by TimesLIVE.

The memo, from the Umlazi district office, contains details about a meeting of district officials with provincial education department head Enock Nzama on Wednesday.

Grades R, 1, 2 and 3, which were expected to return on Monday, will go back on August 2, according to the memo. No mention was made of grade 10, which was also expected back on Monday.