South Africa

Policewoman's body found in pool of blood at her Klerksdorp home

02 July 2020 - 17:59 By ERNEST MABUZA
A policewoman was found dead in her home near Klerkdorp on Wednesday night.
Image: 123RF/Bjoern Wylezich

Police in the North West made a gruesome discovery on Wednesday evening when they found the body of a policewoman with multiple injuries at her home in Kanana, near Klerksdorp.

Sgt Martha Mamoitoyi Bouwer's body was discovered by colleagues who went to look for her after she failed to report for duty in the morning.

"The victim’s body was found in a pool of blood with multiple injuries after the police broke the door to gain entry," said police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone.

"According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that Bouwer was last seen with her ex-boyfriend who took their minor child to their aunt, who was apparently told that the victim did not feel well."

Bouwer was 41.

Mokgwabone said North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena has mobilised the 72-hour activation plan in an effort to track those responsible for the crime.

He added that a preliminary investigation revealed that Bouwer's Toyota Corolla vehicle was missing.

