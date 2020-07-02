Relief fund set up for journalists as Covid-19 leads to job losses

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) on Thursday announced the establishment of a relief fund for media workers who had lost their jobs to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

This follows a R500,000 donation by telecommunications company MTN, which Sanef chair Mahlatse Mahlase said had been pledged to encourage other corporates to follow suit.

Sanef said journalists working as freelancers, those on contract and permanently employed staff retrenched from March 26 would be eligible to apply for relief to "assist those in dire need with a small donation to purchase necessities like food and clothing".