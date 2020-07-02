Relief fund set up for journalists as Covid-19 leads to job losses
Media industry's decline could be 'devastating to our democracy', warns Sanef
The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) on Thursday announced the establishment of a relief fund for media workers who had lost their jobs to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.
This follows a R500,000 donation by telecommunications company MTN, which Sanef chair Mahlatse Mahlase said had been pledged to encourage other corporates to follow suit.
Sanef said journalists working as freelancers, those on contract and permanently employed staff retrenched from March 26 would be eligible to apply for relief to "assist those in dire need with a small donation to purchase necessities like food and clothing".
According to the forum, more than 700 journalists across the country were hit hard by the pandemic after the closure of two large magazine publishers and 80 smaller publications.
The distribution of funds would be managed by the Social Justice Initiative.
“To process the applications, Sanef has set up a team that includes media stalwarts Mathatha Tsedu and Joe Thloloe, Wandile Fana from the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP) and Melody Emmett from the freelancers’ association (Safrea). Anlo Financial Solutions, a financial services company, will help with processing,” said Sanef.
MTN executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O’Sullivan said: “In MTN’s view, it is now imperative that the private sector steps in to offer financial assistance to ensure quality reporting standards can be maintained across digital, broadcast and print media platforms.
“To ensure communication channels remain open and the public gets information it can trust, MTN is proud to partner Sanef to begin offering financial support and aid through a targeted relief fund for journalists.”
O’Sullivan urged more individuals and corporates to come on board.
Sanef said media freelancers had reported income losses of between 60% and 100%.
“Sanef is keenly aware of the fact that many industries are experiencing tough times and that salary cuts and retrenchments have become an ever-present reality,” it said. “But what is particularly worrying is that the media industry plays a powerful, democracy-deepening role in society. This is in terms of ensuring a free flow of information in society to keep citizens informed and to hold the powerful to account, both in terms of government and the private sector.
“We are thus worried that the collapse of the media in small towns, and the shrinking of the industry as a whole will have a devastating long-term effect on the health of our democracy.
“This fund is therefore a small first step to assist the industry and thus ultimately to help all citizens to get the information they need.”
Should the forum secure further funding, it said it would use it to support small, independent media institutions that were also struggling.