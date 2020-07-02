SA climbs in global Covid-19 stats, No 4 for new infections

On Wednesday, SA reported its biggest daily jump of 8,124 new infections, thrusting the total number to 159,333. There are 2,749 deaths and more than 76,000 recoveries.

Most new cases were reported in Gauteng, which is the second most affected province.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said earlier this week Gauteng is expected to soon surpass the Western Cape as the province with the highest infection rate.

Worldometer, a website which provides Covid-19 stats, updates figures daily.

On Thursday SA was placed at number 10 for the number of new infections. On Wednesday it shot to fourth position in terms of new infections and ranked number 11 for the number of new reported deaths, according to Worldometer.