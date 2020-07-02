South Africa

SA climbs in global Covid-19 stats, No 4 for new infections

02 July 2020 - 16:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The number of new Covid-19 cases in SA increased by 8,124 on Wednesday July 1.
The number of new Covid-19 cases in SA increased by 8,124 on Wednesday July 1.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

As positive Covid-19 cases in SA surge, the country is also moving up the rankings across the globe with the number of new infections and deaths.

On Wednesday, SA reported its biggest daily jump of 8,124 new infections, thrusting the total number to 159,333. There are 2,749 deaths and more than 76,000 recoveries.

Most new cases were reported in Gauteng, which is the second most affected province.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said earlier this week Gauteng is expected to soon surpass the Western Cape as the province with the highest infection rate. 

Worldometer, a website which provides Covid-19 stats, updates figures daily. 

On Thursday SA was placed at number 10 for the number of new infections. On Wednesday it shot to fourth position in terms of new infections and ranked number 11 for the number of new reported deaths, according to Worldometer.

MORE

Covid-19 has scuppered this year's Cape Town Boatica boat show

The 2020 Cape Town boat show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic
News
5 hours ago

Formula One in brave new world as Verstappen seeks repeat Austria triumph

Max Verstappen will seek a hat-trick of home wins for Red Bull and an early lead in the drivers championship at this weekend's delayed and somewhat ...
Sport
5 hours ago

WATCH | Man dragged naked from shack makes appeal for 'dignity' to Cyril Ramaphosa

The man who was dragged naked from his Cape Town shack on Wednesday has appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to help him reclaim his dignity.
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  2. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa
  3. 'My husband couldn't breathe': Sars employee loses Covid-19 battle after 29 ... South Africa
  4. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  5. 'Please Call Me' creator apologises to Vodacom for 'knee on my neck' tweet South Africa

Latest Videos

Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
X