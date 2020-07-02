SIU probing allegations of corruption linked to R500bn Covid-19 fund

The health sector anti-corruption forum has prioritised all allegations of fraud and corruption related to the R500bn the government allocated to ease the impact of Covid-19.

To date, 20 allegations of serious maladministration, fraud and corruption have been reported to the forum, a structure entrusted with a responsibility to fight fraud and corruption in the health sector.

The forum comprises various structures, including civil society and law enforcement agencies and is convened by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) under the chairmanship of its head Andy Mothibi.

The SIU said since the allocation of more than R500bn to ease the impact of the pandemic, it has been observed that fraudulent and corrupt tendencies were creeping in with an intention to illegally benefit from the funds.