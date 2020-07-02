Three awaiting-trial detainees escape from Limpopo police station

Police in Tinmyne, outside Mokopane, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for three awaiting-trial detainees who escaped from police cells in the early hours of Wednesday.

No details were given on how the trio escaped.

The escapees are:

Moses Kgathola Kekae, 34, who was arrested for two counts of murder, attempted murder, theft and common assault;

Philip Madimetja Chokwe, 35, who was in custody on a charge of rape; and

William Motshudi 20, who was arrested for housebreaking and theft.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said Kekae was extremely violent.

“During his initial arrest in October 2019, after he was sought for murder and assaulting his own mother, he attacked police members who came to arrest him by stabbing a police captain and also assaulting a sergeant,” he said.

“Community members are advised not to attempt to arrest them if they come across any of the escapees, but must instead call the police.”

The three were previously remanded in custody and were scheduled to appear in the Mahwelereng magistrate's court on different dates this month.