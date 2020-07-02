WATCH | Man dragged naked from shack makes appeal for 'dignity' to Cyril Ramaphosa

The man who was dragged naked from his Cape Town shack on Wednesday has appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to help him reclaim his dignity.

Speaking to Newzroom Africa's Athi Mthongana on Thursday, 28-year-old Bulelani Qholani said the actions of Cape Town law-enforcement officers had robbed him of his dignity and of his rights as a human being.

He said he wanted Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele to ensure justice in the matter so that he could recover from the humiliation of appearing naked not only in front of his Khayelitsha neighbours but on a video that was widely shared.