South Africa

Woman hijacked, suspect shot dead by security guards in Morningside

02 July 2020 - 07:51 By Iavan Pijoos
The woman was hijacked after a group of men blocked her car.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A man was shot dead during a shoot-out between suspected hijackers and security guards in Morningside, northern Johannesburg, on Wednesday, police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the woman was hijacked after a group of men blocked her car.

“An on-duty security guard saw the incident and fatally shot one suspect,” Makhubele said.

Makhubele said the vehicle was later recovered in Alexandra.

He said it has also been established that the getaway vehicle was previously hijacked in Sebenza, Edenvale.

No arrests have been made.

