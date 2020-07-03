40 members of Cape Town battalion test positive for Covid-19 on deployment to Zim border

“The battalion arrived in Lephalale on June 13 2020 and were immediately placed under the 14-day quarantine period at the South African Military Health Services Training Centre in Lephalale, as per the stipulated health protocols. As is the norm during Mission Readiness Training, none of these members were allowed outside the base.”

After some members were screened, it became clear that a number of them needed to be tested. “It was established that certain members tested positive for Covid-19. A decision was then taken for the entire battalion to be tested.

“Those found to be positive were isolated in a facility inside the base that has been specifically established and prepared for this purpose.”