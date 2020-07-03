Claims that patient was starved for 48 hours before he died not true, says hospital

“The narrative is incorrect. There is nothing like not being fed. He was actually being fed. I cannot share much detail at the moment,” said Mogaladi, adding that the hospital had “all the facts at our disposal”.

“Food was always being served, patients were always given food. I can assure you that the hospital is very clear, once the principal [the health department] gives the go-ahead we have all the information to show that the allegations are not correct,” he said.

Mogaladi said he was unable to divulge too much information as the department and hospital had decided to allow the family space to mourn in private.

“The meeting between the office of the MEC and the family was that the family needed time to mourn. We had an initial agreement that out of respect for the family we should not actually go ahead and discuss this matter further to allow the family time for mourning,” he said.