Covid-19 is showing its teeth, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

SA is now in its most critical stage of fighting Covid-19. What we do in the next few days and weeks will determine how many people will eventually die due to the virus.

Our numbers are doubling every 10 days and cases have exploded in Gauteng, while the Eastern Cape's health care system has more or less collapsed.

“Now is not the time to get ill,” says Prof Francois Venter from Wits. He is one of those fighting on the front lines.

This is serious, he says. “In three weeks, the picture will look much different. Protect yourself, especially if you have cancer, diabetes or any kind of diminished immunity. You HAVE to wear a mask and physically distance.”

We don't know yet if we'll see one large wave now or a bunch of smaller peaks stretched out over months, but we do know that numbers are rising, especially in Gauteng, and the Western Cape is far from out of danger. In the Eastern Cape, that wasn't delivering adequate health care even before corona, a catastrophe is unfolding.

