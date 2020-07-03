COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Stop playing politics with the lives of our kids' Dr Tumi on further reopening of schools
Public ‘in the dark’ about SA’s Covid-19 hospital nightmare
‘Hello, Mr President … is this thing on?’ Cyril’s virtual imbizo flops
As US struggles with virus, Trump heads to Rushmore for fireworks
Australia warns conspiracy theories thwarting COVID containment efforts
US under siege as pandemic accelerates, Britain eases quarantine
July 3 2020 - 09:38
In quotes | David Makhura on Covid-19 in Gauteng — 'July will be more difficult than June'
Gauteng premier David Makhura has warned residents to remain vigilant and comply with Covid-19 safety measures as the province’s infection rate continues to surge. He was giving an update to members of the province’s command council.
July 3 2020 - 09:25
England to relax quarantine rules for around 50 countries- minister
Quarantine rules for people arriving in England from around 50 countries will be lifted, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.
"There will be a list of 50 plus countries and if you add in the overseas territories, 60 something or other that we will publish later today," he told Sky News.
July 3 2020 - 09:07
Diabetics moved to front of Covid-19 test queue as deaths rocket
Diabetics are the new focus of the Western Cape’s evolving Covid-19 testing strategy.
The 45% mortality rate among diabetics admitted to hospital in the province is almost twice the average.
July 3 2020 - 9:01
Ramaphosa now on his way to Mpumalanga to assess Covid-19 response
#COVID19 | President @CyrilRamaphosa is making his way to the Mpumalanga province where he is visiting the Ehlanzeni District Municipality to assess the provincial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.#CoronaVirusSA #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/2UgKFRV60X— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 3, 2020
July 3 2020 - 08:38
'Can we stop playing politics with the lives of our kids' Dr Tumi on further reopening of schools
I’m truly missing something... How do you project we are going to hit the worst Covid spike and then decide to send kids out to school. You can’t wait of the spike and let the winter pass. Can we stop playing politics with the lives of our kids? #AngieMotshega— Dr Tumi (@DrTumisang) July 3, 2020
July 3 2020 - 08:35
'Covid-19 is all over us': Mbalula
Corona is allover us, I can feel it its here ,Keep safe south africa 🙏 so many people I kno keep reporting inffection .— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) July 2, 2020
July 3 2020 - 08:32
Boxing legend Duran leaves hospital after Covid-19 scare
Panamanian Roberto "Hands of Stone" Duran was released from hospital Thursday after being treated for coronavirus, the six-time boxing world champion announced via social media.
"Today, with the blessing of God, I returned home after battling the Covid-19 virus. It was a World Championship fight," Duran wrote on his Instagram account.
The message included a video showing him leaving the hospital in a wheelchair and wearing a face mask, as medical personnel around him wave small Panamanian flags.
July 3 2020 - 08:15
‘We live in a reign of terror’: both violence, virus stalk Cape townships
In Cape Town’s townships, where Covid-19 has taken hold, the fear of the gun still reigns supreme.
The killing of an SACP leader and his daughter is the latest in string of brutal slayings - but no one has been arrested.
July 3 2020 - 08:14
40 members of Cape Town battalion test positive for Covid-19 on deployment to Zim border
Forty soldiers have tested positive for the coronavirus in Limpopo, the South African National Defence Force has confirmed. They remain isolated and have not come into contact with broader society.
“Like all other front line workers, SANDF soldiers are exposed to the scourge of Covid-19, more than the average citizen,” the defence department said.
The troops are from an infantry battalion based in Cape Town.
The SANDF said it had ensured that all the necessary precautions were in place and the battalion was under a 14-day quarantine period at their home unit in Cape Town before being transported to Lephalale to augment another battalion in the SANDF’s safeguarding role on the border between SA and Zimbabwe.
July 3 2020 - 07:55
Tribute to 'hard-working, gentle man' who was lost to Covid-19
A whirlwind romance and a 58-year marriage for retired navy warrant officer Dirkie Kotze, 79, and his wife Lenie, 76, ended with his death from Covid-19.
Though the family was unprepared for his sudden death, they were grateful that the coronavirus had spared him what could have been a long and painful death from prostate cancer.
Kotze’s last words to his family were “thank you” as they sang to him for his birthday.
July 3 2020 - 07:53
'The youngest children should be prioritised': Child development organisation on halting of pre-Grade R
“There is absolutely no reason why early childhood development centres and pre-Grade R schools should not be allowed to open if they are in compliance with the health regulations.”
These are the words of South African Montessori Association spokesperson, Samantha Streak, on the halt of early childhood development centres (ECDCs) and pre-Grade R grades from reopening on Monday.
This week, basic education minister Angie Motshekga updated the directions on the return of school pupils, putting the brakes on ECDCs and pre-Grade R grades reopening.
July 3 2020 - 07:00
Ramaphosa off to Mpumalanga to assess Covid-19 response
