South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Stop playing politics with the lives of our kids' Dr Tumi on further reopening of schools

03 July 2020 - 07:17 By TimesLIVE
The Stormers with Western Cape premier Alan Winde at the Brackengate field hospital in Brackenfell to help with some of the work that needs to be done in fight against Covid-19 on July 3 2020.
The Stormers with Western Cape premier Alan Winde at the Brackengate field hospital in Brackenfell to help with some of the work that needs to be done in fight against Covid-19 on July 3 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander

TODAY'S TOP COVID-19 STORIES

Public ‘in the dark’ about SA’s Covid-19 hospital nightmare

‘Hello, Mr President … is this thing on?’ Cyril’s virtual imbizo flops

As US struggles with virus, Trump heads to Rushmore for fireworks

Australia warns conspiracy theories thwarting COVID containment efforts

US under siege as pandemic accelerates, Britain eases quarantine

July 3 2020 - 09:38

In quotes | David Makhura on Covid-19 in Gauteng — 'July will be more difficult than June'

Gauteng premier David Makhura has warned residents to remain vigilant and comply with Covid-19 safety measures as the province’s infection rate continues to surge. He was giving an update to members of the province’s command council.

July 3 2020 - 09:25

England to relax quarantine rules for around 50 countries- minister

Quarantine rules for people arriving in England from around 50 countries will be lifted, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.

"There will be a list of 50 plus countries and if you add in the overseas territories, 60 something or other that we will publish later today," he told Sky News.

July 3 2020 - 09:07

Diabetics moved to front of Covid-19 test queue as deaths rocket

Diabetics are the new focus of the Western Cape’s evolving Covid-19 testing strategy.

The 45% mortality rate among diabetics admitted to hospital in the province is almost twice the average.

July 3 2020 - 9:01

Ramaphosa now on his way to Mpumalanga to assess Covid-19 response 

July 3 2020 - 08:38

'Can we stop playing politics with the lives of our kids' Dr Tumi on further reopening of schools

As Covid-19 infections rise in SA rugby team Stormers are lending a helping hand at the Brackengate field hospital in Brackenfell in the Western Cape on July 3 2020.
As Covid-19 infections rise in SA rugby team Stormers are lending a helping hand at the Brackengate field hospital in Brackenfell in the Western Cape on July 3 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander

July 3 2020 - 08:35

'Covid-19 is all over us': Mbalula

July 3 2020 - 08:32

Boxing legend Duran leaves hospital after Covid-19 scare

Panamanian Roberto "Hands of Stone" Duran was released from hospital Thursday after being treated for coronavirus, the six-time boxing world champion announced via social media.

"Today, with the blessing of God, I returned home after battling the Covid-19 virus. It was a World Championship fight," Duran wrote on his Instagram account.

The message included a video showing him leaving the hospital in a wheelchair and wearing a face mask, as medical personnel around him wave small Panamanian flags.

July 3 2020 - 08:15

‘We live in a reign of terror’: both violence, virus stalk Cape townships

In Cape Town’s townships, where Covid-19 has taken hold, the fear of the gun still reigns supreme.

The killing of an SACP leader and his daughter is the latest in string of brutal slayings - but no one has been arrested.

July 3 2020 - 08:14

40 members of Cape Town battalion test positive for Covid-19 on deployment to Zim border

Forty soldiers have tested positive for the coronavirus in Limpopo, the South African National Defence Force has confirmed. They remain isolated and have not come into contact with broader society.

“Like all other front line workers, SANDF soldiers are exposed to the scourge of Covid-19, more than the average citizen,” the defence department said.

The troops are from an infantry battalion based in Cape Town.

The SANDF said it had ensured that all the necessary precautions were in place and the battalion was under a 14-day quarantine period at their home unit in Cape Town before being transported to Lephalale to augment another battalion in the SANDF’s safeguarding role on the border between SA and Zimbabwe.

July 3 2020 - 07:55

Tribute to 'hard-working, gentle man' who was lost to Covid-19

A whirlwind romance and a 58-year marriage for retired navy warrant officer Dirkie Kotze, 79, and his wife Lenie, 76, ended with his death from Covid-19. 

Though the family was unprepared for his sudden death, they were grateful that the coronavirus had spared him what could have been a long and painful death from prostate cancer.

Kotze’s last words to his family were “thank you” as they sang to him for his birthday.

July 3 2020 - 07:53

'The youngest children should be prioritised': Child development organisation on halting of pre-Grade R

“There is absolutely no reason why early childhood development centres and pre-Grade R schools should not be allowed to open if they are in compliance with the health regulations.”

These are the words of South African Montessori Association spokesperson, Samantha Streak, on the halt of early childhood development centres (ECDCs) and pre-Grade R grades from reopening on Monday.

This week, basic education minister Angie Motshekga updated the directions on the return of school pupils, putting the brakes on ECDCs and pre-Grade R grades reopening.

July 3 2020 - 07:00

Ramaphosa off to Mpumalanga to assess Covid-19 response 

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  2. Stay home: Education department halts return to school for some grades South Africa
  3. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  4. Principal of Eastern Cape school where 200 pupils tested positive airlifted to ... South Africa
  5. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa

Latest Videos

Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
X