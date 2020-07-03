COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Stop playing politics with the lives of our kids' Dr Tumi on further reopening of schools

July 3 2020 - 08:14

40 members of Cape Town battalion test positive for Covid-19 on deployment to Zim border

Forty soldiers have tested positive for the coronavirus in Limpopo, the South African National Defence Force has confirmed. They remain isolated and have not come into contact with broader society.

“Like all other front line workers, SANDF soldiers are exposed to the scourge of Covid-19, more than the average citizen,” the defence department said.

The troops are from an infantry battalion based in Cape Town.

The SANDF said it had ensured that all the necessary precautions were in place and the battalion was under a 14-day quarantine period at their home unit in Cape Town before being transported to Lephalale to augment another battalion in the SANDF’s safeguarding role on the border between SA and Zimbabwe.