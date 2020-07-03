Durban company hit with R25,000 fine after locking up workers and forcing them to make masks

A factory in Durban where employees were locked in and forced to make surgical masks has been slapped with a R25,000 fine.

The Chen Lu Fragrance Company appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to various charges relating to forcing employees to work during the lockdown.

The company, represented by one of its members, Ming Lai He, pleaded guilty to forced labour, failure to maintain an environment that is safe without risk to the health of employees and failure to have a licence to manufacture, import or act as a wholesaler or distributor of medical devices.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the company had manufactured surgical masks - a substantial donation of which went to the office of the premier and the SA Police Service - during the lockdown.

The NPA said the successful prosecution under count 3 (failure to have a licence to manufacture, import or act as a wholesaler or distributor of medical devices) is believed to be a first in the country.