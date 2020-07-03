Durban cops arrested for theft of cigarettes and corruption granted bail

Eleven Durban police officers who were arrested on charges of theft and corruption — in two separate cigarette-related cases — have been granted bail.

The officers appeared in the Chatsworth magistrate's court on Friday.

In the first case, three police officers from Chatsworth appeared on a count of theft of cigarettes amounting to R62,500 and one count of corruption after they allegedly accepted a bribe of R4,000 from the complainant.

Rama Moodley, 47, Alicia Peters, 33, and Ashton Rajbansi, 29, appeared before magistrate Michelle Basdew.

The three were arrested on Thursday by members of the provincial anti-corruption unit after they allegedly stole five cases of cigarettes from the complainant and then accepted a bribe.