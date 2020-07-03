South Africa

Gandhi institute reeling from theft of 29 computers

03 July 2020 - 16:29 By Lwandile Bhengu
The Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Computer Education and Information Technology in the Phoenix was robbed of 29 computers.
The Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Computer Education and Information Technology in the Phoenix was robbed of 29 computers.
Image: Supplied

Police are investigating the theft of 29 computers from the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Computer Education and Information Technology in Phoenix, north of Durban.

In a statement on Wednesday, the institute's Kidhar Ramgobin said that they were saddened by the break-in and theft of computers which have helped countless people in the community.

“It is sad for both the community benefiting from this service as well as for us who spent over half a million rands donated by the government of India to build this facility,” said the institution.

The Phoenix settlement is a legacy project established by Mahatma Gandhi in the early 1900s. In 1985, during riots, the settlement was badly damaged and thousands of people settled there, in what is now known as Bhambayi.

“Sadly too, the computers taken would serve little purpose to those who have taken them away but through their vandalism they have now deprived the [Bhambayi] community of an important facility,” it added.

It is alleged that in the early hours of June 23, a group of men forced their way into the facility holding a security guard at gunpoint while they opened the gate to allow for a white vehicle to drive in and load the computers.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed that police were investigating a case of robbery.

READ MORE

Dagga activist Julian Stobbs fatally shot in armed robbery

Julian Stobbs, one half of the precedent-setting "Dagga Couple" who fought a five-year battle through the courts for the legalisation of cannabis, ...
News
3 hours ago

Suspects arrested after robbery and attack on police members in Limpopo

Police have arrested four suspects believed to be part of a group responsible for an attack on police members and a business robbery on Sunday ...
News
1 week ago

Metro police lauded as Durban cyclist gets stolen bicycle back within hours

A Durban cyclist is counting his blessings after his mountain bike, worth thousands of rand, was stolen and recovered within a few hours on Wednesday
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  2. Stay home: Education department halts return to school for some grades South Africa
  3. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  4. Principal of Eastern Cape school where 200 pupils tested positive airlifted to ... South Africa
  5. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
X