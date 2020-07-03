Lockdown poser for widows ritual

In some African cultures in the southern region, the period June to August is regarded as a cleansing period for widows to remove their mourning clothes.

However, the lockdown regulations which do not permit ceremonies at the moment pose a challenge for people who need to hold such ceremonies to mark the the end of the mourning period.

Cultural experts, however, said they need not worry as long as they keep the ceremonies small.

The ritual of ukukhumulainzilo or ho hlobola thapo (to get rid of mourning attire) is one of those cultural rituals that cannot be postponed to avoid potential further misfortunes to befall the families, according to experts in cultural beliefs.

The ritual involves slaughtering of an animal and making umqombothi (traditional beer).

Cultural experts argue that the reasons behind the custom being performed at a particular time was because June to August period was the end of the year cycle and all things in nature are dying to come alive in the spring time, which is the start of the African year.

The experts say the removal of inzilo cannot be performed during warmer seasons, as it's a taboo that might attract tragic consequences for plants as that would be the ploughing season.

But they concede that black people in urban townships have forged their own practices differing to some degrees to original traditions which are still observed in rural areas.