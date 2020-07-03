Male pupil, 17, 'raped and forced to bath in stream at gunpoint'

Police in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, have launched a manhunt for two men after a 17-year-old boy was allegedly raped on his way home from school this week.

Police spokesperson Capt Solomon Sibiya said the incident occurred on Wednesday in an open field next to a stream at Chief Mogale section.

“The victim alleged that about 4.20pm he was walking alone next to Chief Mogake hall from school, going home. He noticed a white Toyota vehicle without registration numbers with two occupants following him.

"The passenger suddenly alighted from the motor vehicle and charged straight to the victim. He forced the victim into the motor vehicle.

“The suspect manhandled the victim and forced him into the back seat. He then ordered the victim to perform indecent sexual acts at gunpoint. The driver drove to an open field where, upon arrival, he raped the victim. The victim was thereafter ordered to wash in a stream and wear his school uniform. The two suspects later dropped him at a nearby police station and drove off,” said Sibiya.

Police have urged pupils to refrain from walking alone, saying they should rather walk in groups.

“We want to appeal to all our pupils, be it a girl or boy, and everyone, including women and children of all ages, not to walk alone at any time. Criminals prey on people who are unsuspecting and walking alone,” warned station commander Brig Themba Maduna.