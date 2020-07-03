'Only justice can restore my dignity': Khayelitsha man dragged naked from shack opens case against city

The Khayelitsha man who was seen on video being dragged naked out of a shack during an eviction says only justice will restore his dignity.

Bulelani Qholani reported the incident to the Harare police station on Thursday. He and other shack dwellers were evicted from a Ethembeni informal settlement on Wednesday morning.

The City of Cape Town has since suspended four officers who were involved in the evictions, pending an investigation.

Qholani and his former neighbours returned to the land they had been ejected from after laying charges at the police station.