South Africa

Pretoria trains cancelled due to cable theft

03 July 2020 - 08:29 By Iavan Pijoos
The Pienaarsport trains have been cancelled and the technical team was on the ground.
Image: Metrorail Gauteng

Metrorail trains in Pretoria have been cancelled on Friday morning due to cable theft.

The Pienaarspoort trains have been cancelled and the technical team is on the ground.

Train 9801 will return to Pretoria Station.

Commuters are advised to make alternative arrangements.

MORE

Specialist police unit pounce on cable thieves carrying 750kg of Prasa cable

The City of Cape Town’s metal theft unit delivered a blow to criminal networks stripping the city's passenger rail network of its copper fibre.
News
2 days ago

Charge those accused of stealing cable with economic sabotage: Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula called on Thursday for cable theft suspects to be charged with economic sabotage.
Politics
4 weeks ago

Prasa reins in thieves after losing R364m to theft and vandalism in 2019

This week authorities struck back when several suspects were arrested for stealing millions of rands worth of cables.
News
4 weeks ago

