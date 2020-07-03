Pretoria trains cancelled due to cable theft
03 July 2020 - 08:29
Metrorail trains in Pretoria have been cancelled on Friday morning due to cable theft.
The Pienaarspoort trains have been cancelled and the technical team is on the ground.
Train 9801 will return to Pretoria Station.
Commuters are advised to make alternative arrangements.
