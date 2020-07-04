South Africa

Cape coast on alert as spring tide coincides with full moon and cold front

04 July 2020 - 10:08 By TimesLIVE
A wave crashes into the harbour wall in Kalk Bay, near Cape Town.
A wave crashes into the harbour wall in Kalk Bay, near Cape Town.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Full moon coinciding with spring tide brought a warning of dangerous coastal conditions from the National Sea Rescue Institute on Saturday.

“High seas, combined with spring tide and the cold front, are expected along the south and southwest coastline persisting into Monday morning,” said CEO Cleeve Robertson.

He asked people venturing to the coast to be cautious. “The concern is for smaller vessels at sea ... as well as for beachgoers and coastal hikers who may be caught off-guard by large waves at spring high tide that could potentially sweep them off the rocks along the shoreline.

“We are appealing to boaters, paddlers, beachgoers, surfers, coastal hikers, anglers and the public to be cautious around the coastline and to follow SA Weather Service forecasts.”

The NSRI encouraged boaters and paddlers to download its RSA SafeTrax app, which has an emergency call button and automatically triggers a search if a trip is not closed before a preselected arrival time.

The app also allows users to let family and friends track them in real time and to choose and alert emergency contacts for each trip.

Light rain is predicted for Cape Town on Sunday, but forecasters have warned of a deluge delivering about 53mm on Thursday.

READ MORE

WATCH | Great white shark close encounter with surfers in Plettenberg Bay

The National Sea Rescue Institute has warned of an increase in great white sharks along the southern Cape and Eastern Cape coastline after one came ...
News
1 week ago

Oil spill teams on standby as Chinese tanker runs into trouble on Wild Coast

Emergency rescue and oil spill response teams are on standby after the 333m-long supertanker Yuan Hua Hu narrowly missed being wrecked on the Wild ...
News
1 month ago

Durban ship's pilot falls off crude oil tanker after rope ladder snaps

A Transnet National Ports Authority ship's pilot fell off a crude oil tanker into the sea after a securing rope on a rope ladder was severed at the ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  2. Stay home: Education department halts return to school for some grades South Africa
  3. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  4. EXPLAINER | No more cash for UIF Covid-19 Ters fund South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man dragged naked from shack makes appeal for 'dignity' to Cyril ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
X