COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend tests positive for coronavirus

July 4 2020 - 10:56

Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend tests positive for coronavirus

The girlfriend of President Donald Trump's eldest son has tested positive for coronavirus, US media reported on Friday.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News television personality who is dating Donald Trump Jr, had travelled to South Dakota to see the US president's Fourth of July speech and celebration fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

Guilfoyle, 51, was immediately isolated after discovering she had the virus in a routine test conducted on anyone expected to come in close contact with the president.