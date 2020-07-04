COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend tests positive for coronavirus
July 4 2020 - 10:56
Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend tests positive for coronavirus
The girlfriend of President Donald Trump's eldest son has tested positive for coronavirus, US media reported on Friday.
Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News television personality who is dating Donald Trump Jr, had travelled to South Dakota to see the US president's Fourth of July speech and celebration fireworks at Mount Rushmore.
Guilfoyle, 51, was immediately isolated after discovering she had the virus in a routine test conducted on anyone expected to come in close contact with the president.
July 4 2020 - 10:02
Covid-19 forces biggest HIV conference to go virtual for the first time
Around this time of the year every two years the HIV community gathers in droves in a huge international convention centre somewhere in the world for the world’s largest conference on HIV and Aids, the International Aids Conference.
But as from Monday people across the world will just be a click away from this science-packed five-day conference as it goes virtual because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The conference brings together scientists, policymakers, health care professionals, people living with HIV and media. The 23rd International Aids Conference was initially scheduled to be held in San Francisco and Oakland in the US.
July 4 2020 - 8:00
100 days into lockdown, and Covid-19 will soar - this is what you can expect
As of this morning, on day 100 of SA's lockdown, there were 177,124 cases of Covid-19 recorded across the country, and 2,952 of those have resulted in deaths.
This is a dramatic rise in case numbers, and an indication that the 100-day milestone might have landed at around the same time the peak truly begins.
By yesterday morning walks, scheduled meals and long daily naps were the new normal for hundreds of Covid-19 patients admitted to one of the biggest field hospitals in Gauteng.
July 4 2020 - 7:45
'Gauteng is a ticking time bomb': pregnant mom on bringing newborn into the world during pandemic
During 100 days of lockdown, daily routines have been turned upside down, and have changed how we interact with people, run businesses, seek employment, raise children and bring a newborn into a world rattled by a global pandemic.
TimesLIVE asked five people to share their experiences of the lockdown so far, and detail what they expect over the next 100 days as the coronavirus sweeps across South Africa.
July 4 2020 - 7:35
TIMELINE | How Covid-19 slowly then relentlessly spread across SA
It started as a trickle as reports surfaced about holidaymakers returning from abroad and having to go into quarantine but, as the weeks slipped by, it transformed into a virus unleashing a storm across the country.
July 4 2020 - 7:30
'When people zol': SA's lockdown in quotes
“We have decided to take urgent and drastic measures to manage the disease, protect the people of our country and reduce the impact of the virus on our society and on our economy,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa, as he announced a 21-day hard lockdown of the country.
At the time, the coronavirus pandemic had hit SA. There were 61 cases then.
July 4 2020 - 7:20
IN PICS | A look back on 100 days of coronavirus lockdown in SA
SA hit the 100 day mark of the national lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak on July 4.
From social distancing to Covid-19 testing, here are photos that encapsulate the lockdown.