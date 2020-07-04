South Africa

Four suspects arrested after off-duty cop stoned to death in Khayelitsha

04 July 2020 - 14:22 By TimesLIVE
Four suspects have been arrested for the murder of an off-duty cop in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on June 7.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of an off-duty policeman at his home in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on June 7 2020.

Police said Constable Mzuvukile Emanuel Hlahleni, 26, was allegedly stoned to death by  members of his girlfriend's family and the community after a protracted argument between the couple.

The Hawks National Priority Violence Crimes (NPVC) teams traced and arrested the suspects who included two 17-year-old minors.

They were arrested on Friday.

The four suspects are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha magistrate's court on Monday  on a charge of murder.

Hlahleni was attached to the Steenberg SAPS.

