'Gauteng is a ticking time bomb': pregnant mom on bringing newborn into the world during pandemic

During 100 days of lockdown, daily routines have been turned upside down, and have changed how we interact with people, run businesses, seek employment, raise children and bring a newborn into a world rattled by a global pandemic.

TimesLIVE asked five people to share their experiences of the lockdown so far, and detail what they expect over the next 100 days as the coronavirus sweeps across South Africa.

Johannesburg mother Zanele Zama is expecting her third child, but this pregnancy is unlike the others.

The challenges started when restaurants were forced to close their doors - and the fast food cravings kicked in.

“It was hard to satisfy my food cravings. My husband tried making homemade Nandos for me because he could see how tough things were,” she said.

Then there was going for scans to see their daughter's progress.

“I never thought I would be going to the gynae alone, but Covid-19 had its own plans. Looking at our daughter grow inside me without my husband made me feel lonely and anxious. I wanted us to experience this beautiful journey together again, but we couldn't. With our daughter arriving at the end of this month, I'm not sure if I am ready.