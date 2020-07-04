South Africa

KZN police nab suspect for murder and rape of pregnant woman found on cliff

04 July 2020 - 17:31 By Zimasa Matiwane
A 38-year-old man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a seven months pregnant woman, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a seven months pregnant woman, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday. 
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a seven months pregnant woman, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday.

“The 38-year-old man is in custody for two counts of murder and rape. He will appear in the Vryheid magistrate's court soon,” police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said.

Police said the body of Zilandile Xulu, 34, was found on a cliff on Monday, three days after she disappeared. Her disappearance was not reported to the police.

'A dark and shameful week for us as a nation': Ramaphosa condemns surge in gender-based violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the surge in murders of women and children in SA, saying it has been “a dark and shameful week for us as a ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

“The deceased was allegedly strangled to death, stabbed and raped. A case was opened at Hlobane police station for investigation,” Gwala said.

The police investigation revealed that the deceased was killed in her bedroom, dragged out of the house and thrown down the cliff.

Among her injuries were a broken neck and stab wounds to the stomach.

“The persistence by Hlobane detectives to solve the case led to the arrest of the suspect on Friday night after an exhaustive operation with the Vryheid K9 Unit. The suspect had fled his home and hid in a dense mountainous forest, in an attempt to evade arrest.”

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest and commended the team that worked about the clock to nab the suspect.

MORE

Two life terms for Cape Town pastor who raped disabled girl

Learner transport driver Luvuyo Gerald Hendricks was on Wednesday given two life sentences in the Wynberg magistrate's court for two counts of raping ...
News
2 days ago

Policewoman's body found in pool of blood at her Klerksdorp home

Police in the North West made a gruesome discovery on Wednesday evening when they found the body of a policewoman with multiple injuries at her home ...
News
1 day ago

From strengthening policing to harsher sentences, MPs speak out against GBV

Members of parliament called for stricter laws against perpetrators of gender-based violence.
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  2. Stay home: Education department halts return to school for some grades South Africa
  3. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  4. EXPLAINER | No more cash for UIF Covid-19 Ters fund South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man dragged naked from shack makes appeal for 'dignity' to Cyril ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
X