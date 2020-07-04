PODCAST | Lockdown day 100: complacency kills

Saturday July 4 2020 marks SA’s 100th day in lockdown.

The country has progressed from a very daunting lockdown level 5 to what people are now calling lockdown level 3 lite. With the easing of lockdown restrictions many South Africans seem to have lost their fear of Covid-19, with some people saying that the virus is just a flu that should not be feared.

This is strange, because Covid-19 has bared its teeth in our communities recently. There has been a spike in both infections and in Covid-19 related deaths.

SA has to date recorded 177,124 infections and 2,952 deaths.

In this episode we re-examine what exactly is at stake during this global pandemic.

LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR: