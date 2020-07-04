South Africa

PODCAST | Lockdown day 100: complacency kills

04 July 2020 - 13:26 By Paige Muller, GRAEME HOSKEN and Alex Patrick
The sons of a Cape Town man who died from Covid-19 carry their father to his grave in Mowbray cemetery, Cape Town.
The sons of a Cape Town man who died from Covid-19 carry their father to his grave in Mowbray cemetery, Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

Saturday July 4 2020 marks SA’s 100th day in lockdown.

The country has progressed from a very daunting lockdown level 5 to what people are now calling lockdown level 3 lite. With the easing of lockdown restrictions many South Africans seem to have lost their fear of Covid-19, with some people saying that the virus is just a flu that should not be feared.

This is strange, because Covid-19 has bared its teeth in our communities recently. There has been a spike in both infections and in Covid-19 related deaths.

SA has to date recorded 177,124 infections and 2,952 deaths.

In this episode we re-examine what exactly is at stake during this global pandemic.

LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Casts 

PODCAST | Witnesses relive the day Collins Khosa died

Listen to the shocking tale of assault and abduction
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Is cigarette ban turning citizens into criminals?

In light of the North Gauteng High Court ruling that the lockdown regulations are "unconstitutional and invalid", we ask if certain lockdown ...
News
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Level 3: What decision will you make for your child?

In this episode of Boots on the ground, we consider some of the difficult choices parents have had to face since lockdown began and what decisions ...
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | If not science, then what is lockdown based on?

In this episode we consider Prof Glenda Gray's accusation that government’s risk-adjusted Covid-19 strategy is “unscientific”.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  2. Stay home: Education department halts return to school for some grades South Africa
  3. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  4. EXPLAINER | No more cash for UIF Covid-19 Ters fund South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man dragged naked from shack makes appeal for 'dignity' to Cyril ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
X