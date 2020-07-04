SA hits 2,952 Covid-19 deaths just 99 days after first fatality

SA recorded its 2,952nd Covid-19 fatality on Saturday, just 99 days after the first death was reported in the country on March 27.

In a statement, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed the grim milestone.

He said that there were 2,952 total deaths, up 108 from the figure announced on Friday evening.

Mkhize also announced an increase in 9,063 cases, taking the national total to 177,124.

It took 73 days from the first fatality and the 1,000th, and then 15 days to the 2,000th and 15 days to the 2,952nd.