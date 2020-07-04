South Africa

SA hits 3,026 Covid-19 deaths as cases pass 10,000 in one day for first time

Gauteng accounted for more than 5,000 of the new cases

05 July 2020 - 00:07 By Matthew Savides
File picture.
File picture.
Image: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP

SA recorded its 3,026th Covid-19 fatality on Saturday, just 99 days after the first death was reported in the country on March 27.

There were also more than 10,000 cases in a single day for the first time. Gauteng accounted for more than 5,000 of these cases.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed the grim milestones in a statement.

He said that there were 3,026 total deaths, up 74 from the figure announced on Friday evening. The Western Cape accounts for 2,026 of these deaths.

It took 73 days from the first fatality and the 1,000th, and then 15 days to the 2,000th and then another 15 days to pass the 3,000 mark.

Mkhize also announced an increase in 10,873 cases, taking the national total to 187,977. This shattered the previous single-day high by more than 1,000 cases.

The ministry also announced that there had been 91,227 recoveries recorded to date.

The Western Cape has recorded 68,376 cases to date, followed by Gauteng with 59,373. The Eastern Cape has the third-highest number of cases (34,161), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (13,984) and the North West (5,644).

In terms of deaths, the majority have been recorded in the Western Cape (2,026), followed by the Eastern Cape (490), Gauteng (282) and KZN (162).

The figures were based on 1,792,078 total tests, of which 46,925 fell under the most recent 24-hour reporting period.

READ MORE

Public ‘in the dark’ about SA’s Covid-19 hospital nightmare

A medical watchdog warns there aren’t enough ICU beds for current Covid-19 patients, let alone the impending escalation.
News
1 day ago

Several police stations temporarily closed because of Covid-19

Several more police stations around the country have had to be temporarily closed over the past two days for decontamination due to members testing ...
News
12 hours ago

SA passes 9,000 Covid-19 cases in single day as deaths climb by 108

Gauteng accounted for about half of SA's new Covid-19 infections, as another record high in single-day confirmed cases was reported on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  2. Stay home: Education department halts return to school for some grades South Africa
  3. Five suspects nabbed for R5.7m UIF fraud in predawn raid by Hawks South Africa
  4. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  5. Doctor fears for his life as pandemic heads towards its peak in Gauteng South Africa

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
X