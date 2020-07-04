Several police stations temporarily closed because of Covid-19

Several more police stations around the country have had to be temporarily closed over the past two days for decontamination due to members testing positive for Covid-19.

Stations that had to be closed included Carletonville, Olifantsfontein, Dunnottar, Norwood, Laudium, Musina, Boksburg North and Parkweg Satellite (Thabure).

Some stations, like Laudium, have since been reopened.