South Africa

Suspect to appear in court for alleged murder of North West teacher

04 July 2020 - 11:35 By TimesLIVE
A 40-year-old suspect will appear in court on Monday for the alleged murder of a young North West school teacher. Stock image
A 40-year-old suspect will appear in court on Monday for the alleged murder of a young North West school teacher. Stock image
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

A 40-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Mogwase magistrate's court on Monday for the alleged murder of a young North West teacher, Khumontle Mokgosi, who was found bound and strangled in her home earlier this week.

The suspect will also face additional charges of theft and possession of suspected stolen goods, police said.

“The long arm of the law caught up with the suspect on Friday at Goo-Mokgatle Section in Dinokana village outside Zeerust. He was arrested during a crime intelligence-driven operation by a multidisciplinary team comprising of Bojanala District and Zeerust Task Teams as well as Provincial Traffic.

“During the arrest, the suspect was found in possession of the deceased’s bank card as well as the recently bought goods such as clothes, car battery and liquor. Preliminary investigation revealed that Mokgosi’s bank card was used to withdraw cash from ATMs in Northam and Zeerust. Furthermore, the team managed to recover Mokgosi’s two cellphones,” police said.

Mokgosi's body was found on Monday at her rented place in Magong village, near Mogwase, by neighbours and members of the school governing body (SGB) who conducted a search after the 25-year-old teacher failed to report for duty.

“It is suspected that the deceased, whose body was found with hands and feet tied, died due to strangulation. Thus, a case of murder was opened for investigation.”

MORE

North West teacher, 25, found bound and strangled in her home

"It is heart-breaking to lose a young teacher who could have had a long career."
News
3 days ago

Policewoman's body found in pool of blood at her Klerksdorp home

Police in the North West made a gruesome discovery on Wednesday evening when they found the body of a policewoman with multiple injuries at her home ...
News
1 day ago

Man caught on video hitting naked man with bricks charged with attempted murder

A man who allegedly assaulted a naked man with a sjambok and bricks on Saturday appeared in the Taung magistrate's court in North West on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  2. Stay home: Education department halts return to school for some grades South Africa
  3. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  4. EXPLAINER | No more cash for UIF Covid-19 Ters fund South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man dragged naked from shack makes appeal for 'dignity' to Cyril ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
X