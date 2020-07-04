Suspect to appear in court for alleged murder of North West teacher

A 40-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Mogwase magistrate's court on Monday for the alleged murder of a young North West teacher, Khumontle Mokgosi, who was found bound and strangled in her home earlier this week.

The suspect will also face additional charges of theft and possession of suspected stolen goods, police said.

“The long arm of the law caught up with the suspect on Friday at Goo-Mokgatle Section in Dinokana village outside Zeerust. He was arrested during a crime intelligence-driven operation by a multidisciplinary team comprising of Bojanala District and Zeerust Task Teams as well as Provincial Traffic.

“During the arrest, the suspect was found in possession of the deceased’s bank card as well as the recently bought goods such as clothes, car battery and liquor. Preliminary investigation revealed that Mokgosi’s bank card was used to withdraw cash from ATMs in Northam and Zeerust. Furthermore, the team managed to recover Mokgosi’s two cellphones,” police said.

Mokgosi's body was found on Monday at her rented place in Magong village, near Mogwase, by neighbours and members of the school governing body (SGB) who conducted a search after the 25-year-old teacher failed to report for duty.

“It is suspected that the deceased, whose body was found with hands and feet tied, died due to strangulation. Thus, a case of murder was opened for investigation.”