TIMELINE | How Covid-19 slowly then relentlessly spread across SA

It started as a trickle as reports surfaced about holidaymakers returning from abroad and having to go into quarantine but, as the weeks slipped by, it transformed into a virus unleashing a storm across the country.

This is a timeline of how the tentacles of the coronavirus pandemic have spread in South Africa, which has experienced one of the most stringent lockdowns in the world.

Despite the strict measures, the numbers of infections and deaths have yet to peak.

• November 17 2019: Covid-19 is reported in China.

• March 5 2020: SA records its first Covid-19 case in a 38-year-old man who travelled to Italy with his wife. They were part of a group of people who returned to the country.

• March 1 2020: "Patient zero" was quarantined at his Hilton home, outside Pietermaritzburg, in KwaZulu-Natal.

• March 7 2020: Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced a second Covid-19 case, a 39-year-old woman from Gauteng with a direct link to the group that went to Italy.

• March 8 2020: Mkhize reveals the woman is the wife of the Hilton man.

• March 11 2020: Six new Covid-19 cases are confirmed in SA. Among them were two women, one who had travelled to Italy and another to Germany.

• March 12 2020: Covid-19 cases rise to 16 in SA as Mpumalanga records its first case.

• March 13 2020: There is an increase in the number of "imported" cases of Covid-19. KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, the Western Cape and Mpumalanga have confirmed cases.

• March 15 2020: President Cyril Ramaphosa declares a state of disaster and introduces steps to limit the spread of the pandemic including travel restrictions and closing borders and schools. SA had 61 Covid-19 cases at the time.