'When people zol': SA's lockdown in quotes

“We have decided to take urgent and drastic measures to manage the disease, protect the people of our country and reduce the impact of the virus on our society and on our economy,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa, as he announced a 21-day hard lockdown of the country.

At the time, the coronavirus pandemic had hit SA. There were 61 cases then.

“Our priority must be to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all South Africans, to minimise the number of infections and to ensure all those infected get proper treatment. While we are battling a contagious virus, perhaps the greatest dangers to our country at this time are fear and ignorance,” he said.

It was a decision that triggered economic challenges, a “flattening of the curve” and slowing down in the initial spread of the virus, and a flurry of fights between the government and the people.

Among the most controversial decisions were those to ban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes.