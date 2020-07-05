South Africa

Covid-19 infections rise to 196,750 in SA

05 July 2020 - 20:45 By TimesLIVE
Hand-sanitiser dispensers and social distancing indicators outnumbered commuters as some passenger train services reopened in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

South Africa's Covid-19 infections climbed to 196,750 on Sunday as grade 6, 11 and some grade R pupils prepared to return to schools across the country.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a statement that there had been 8,773 new infections over the past 24-hour cycle.

The national death toll is now 3,199.

The cumulative number of infections in Gauteng is 63,404 and there are 69,531 cases in the Western Cape and 35,648 cases in the Eastern Cape. 

As the number of infections and deaths escalate, the Gauteng government has proposed having "intermittent" hard lockdowns.

Health MEC Bandile Masuku told the Sunday Times the province needed the temporary reinstatement of restrictions to arrest the rampant spread of the virus, which could overwhelm the health system, compromising the ability to save lives in the province.

